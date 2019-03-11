This is predicted to be a much warmer week, with a few nights of clear or mostly clear skies. If we can get clear views of the heavens these next two weeks there is a variety of remarkable sights to catch. Let’s discuss them in chronological order.
This Evening: The moon, Aldebaran and Mars. An hour or more after sunset today, a thick crescent moon floats in the west and it has company. Not too far to its upper left is the orange, rather bright star Aldebaran, which marks the eye of Taurus the Bull.
Last month’s encounter of the moon and Aldebaran was quite close and impressive on a very clear evening. This time the two are not as close together but may fit together in the field of wide-field binoculars.
You’ll only need your unaided eyes to see a fairly bright point of light well to the lower right of the moon: Mars, now receding from Earth and fading, but nevertheless notable.
Wednesday Before dawn: Jupiter, Saturn and Venus. Getting up before sunrise (even if just for a few minutes, maybe even just to look out a window) has just gotten easier.
I mean on Sunday we switched to daylight saving time, making the clock times of both sunset and sunrise markedly later. This time of year’s rapid lengthening of days will soon drive sunrise back frightfully early. But this week sunrise is about 7:15 a.m. If you can peek out an hour before then you can see bright Jupiter in the south-south east, less bright Saturn in the southeast, and very bright Venus in the east-southeast: a long line of planets stretched along the zodiac.
On a crystal-clear morning Jupiter is actually so bright your unaided eye should be able to glimpse it until close to sunrise and Venus maybe even after sunrise.
Wednesday evening: Possible astronomy open house at Rowan, possible blazing satellite flash. This past Friday and Saturday, bad weather canceled both possible nights for the South Jersey Astronomy Club’s public “Skywatch” at Belleplain State Forest. But a bit farther for many of our readers is Rowan University in Glassboro where Wednesday night, weather permitting, there will be a free public observing session with telescopes and various professors (including maybe me).
For directions and for a call on the weather Wednesday afternoon, you can go to rowan.edu/planetarium. But if at 7:27:48 p.m. Wednesday you are located anywhere within a few miles of a line running from Sewell to Rowan to Parvin State Park to Egg Island Point, you may — possibly — see an incredibly bright flash from one of the last of the marvelous Iridium satellites.
The flash at Rowan University and Sewell could be almost as bright as the nearly half-lit moon — all concentrated, for a few seconds, into a point of light. It should appear more than halfway up the sky in the due north. If you want to find your own location for the flash, rather than watching at the Rowan Open House, you really need to go to heavens-above.com and enter in your location to get your prediction.
Saturday: Mars directly below the Pleiades star cluster. About two hours after sunset, look for moderately bright Mars pretty low in the west. Scanning straight above it but rather far above it can you see with your naked eyes the tiny dipper shape of the famous Pleiades star cluster? The cluster would be easy to observe with binoculars.
Monday: Big moon very near bright star. The moon is approaching full Monday and almost all night long you can see it accompanied really closely by the brightest star of Leo the Lion — Leo’s heart-star, Regulus.
A rare close coincidence of spring equinox and full moon. The spring equinox occurs on the first day of spring, when day and night are equal length. The equinox takes place at 5:58 p.m. on March 20 this year — less than four hours before the moment of full moon. That day the sun will set exactly due west, the full moon rise almost exactly due east.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.