Former U.S. Rep. and Ambassador William J. Hughes was a leader on the environment, Pinelands preservation and keeping what is now the William J. Hughes Technical Center from moving to Oklahoma. Hughes, 87, died Wednesday.
Atlantic City Special Counsel Jim Johnson is leaving his post after he accepted a role as the corporation counsel of New York City. Johnson co-authored the state’s transition report — released in September 2018 — that outlines the Murphy administration’s goals and objectives for returning Atlantic City to self-governance.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, was one of two House Democrats to vote against impeachment rules Thursday. "I believe this inquiry will further divide the country, tearing it apart at the seams, and will ultimately fail in the Senate,” Van Drew said in a statement.
State Police are asking the public to help identify the parents of a boy who was in the same cart as a girl who died after she was ejected from the Super Sizzler ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival last month.
Ocean City vs. Mainland and Williamstown vs. St. Augustine highlight the final weekend of the high school football regular season.
