“There has never been an event in world history that simultaneously filled so many people with a sense of excitement, wonder and even optimism. Indeed, if man was capable of escaping this physical world, capable of leaving it to walk in the bright lands of a place beyond places, touch the face of a true goddess (which is what the moon long was for humanity), what could he not do?
Surely we were all changed by that event in which visionary flight took on solid — and strange — form and let us step with full feeling into the center of one of our greatest dreams. But wait — were we changed?”
I wrote the words above 40 years ago in this column. It was, of course, written in connection with the 10th anniversary of the first manned moon landing.
This Saturday — July 20 — is the 50th anniversary of “The Eagle has landed” and Neil Armstrong making that “one giant leap for mankind.” What do we now think of the doubt I expressed in the last sentence of the large quote above? Did the moon landing really change the human race in a truly fundamental way?
I’m going to answer that question as part of my next column. But today, let me take you on a tour of best sources and of little-known facts about the first moon landing.
Best sources to learn about and live the moon landing. Those of us who were already space fans back in 1969 (I was 14) will remember the TV coverage that went on continuously for the entire three days going to the moon and one day at the moon. You can watch more than 40 minutes of key footage from the peerless broadcast anchored by Walter Cronkite by looking up the “CBS Coverage of Apollo 11 Lunar Landing” on YouTube.
What many of us think is unquestionably the best book on the Apollo moon missions is “A Man on the Moon” by Andrew Chaikin. Chaikin spent a decade working on this 1993 book and did hours of interviews with all 24 astronauts who eventually traveled to the moon except for Apollo 13’s Jack Swigert, who died in 1982. This book was also the biggest source for the noteworthy 13-episode HBO TV series “From the Earth to the Moon,” executive produced by Tom Hanks and available on DVD.
Neil, Buzz and Michael. Neil Armstrong, the first human being to set foot on the moon, died in 2012 at the age of 82. The other crew members of Apollo 11 were Buzz Aldrin, who is now 89, and Michael Collins, who is 88.
Armstrong’s great piloting skills helped him survive amazing brushes with disaster, including a technical problem that almost made the Apollo 11 lunar module run out of gas before landing. But less often talked about is Armstrong in 1966 getting his Gemini 8 spacecraft (docked to an Agena rocket) out of an end-over-end tumble that reached a vision-blurring rate of one spin per second.
Buzz Aldrin, an MIT graduate and brilliant engineering mind and continuing space advocate, was plagued by clinical depression and alcoholism in the years after his moon landing. But a friend of mine who met Buzz at an obscure camp event in the 1980s judged him to be the most physically fit person he’d ever seen. Aldrin’s original name was Edwin but later in his life he changed it legally to Buzz. Strangely, the Buzz is not from the idea of a pilot “buzzing” someone with a low-diving flight, but from Aldrin’s baby sister’s attempts to call him “brother” resulting in “buzzer.”
Michael Collins, the command module commander who stayed in lunar orbit while Armstrong and Aldrin went to the lunar surface, is a creative genius. He became director of the National Air and Space Museum and wrote the marvelous autobiography called “Carrying the Fire.” In that book he imaginatively described his activity alone in the command module as “rattling around in my mini-cathedral.” Can we all agree a trip to the moon surely does — or should — have a spiritual dimension?
