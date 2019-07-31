Renault Winery Resort and Golf is hosting Brews, Bogies & Stogies on Aug. 24. Come play a round and enjoy some BBQ and beers and maybe a cigar. It runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Register at 609-965-2111. The $110 price includes greens fees, beer tastings and BBQ throughout the day. Featured breweries are: Hidden Sands, Backward Flag, Garden State, Three 3s, Tuckahoe and Vinyls as well as Cortez Cigars.
