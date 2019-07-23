DANTE HALL
8 P.M. THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, JULY 25 AND 26; $30, $35, $45
WHAT TO EXPECT: Renee Olstead is a singer and actress who starred in the sitcoms “Still Standing” and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.” At the age of 14 she signed a recording contract and has released three albums with David Foster. She will join Dave Damiani and the No Vacancy Orchestra for two shows at Dante Hall as part of the 2019 Ducktown Summer Festival. Olstead has performed with Damiani in the past and it’s always made for a great paring of jazz artists.