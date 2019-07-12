Casino company Eldorado Resorts Inc. said it is selling two of its 26 properties and will use the proceeds to help it buy Caesars Entertainment Corp.
Reno-based Eldorado announced Thursday that Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. will buy the Lady Luck Casino in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and the Isle of Capri property in Kansas City, Missouri, for a combined $230 million.
The cash sales are expected to close early next year.
Eldorado owns Tropicana Atlantic City.
Starbucks to stop selling newspapers: Newspapers at Starbucks are yesterday’s news.
Starbucks will quit selling The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Gannett papers like USA Today in more than 8,600 U.S. stores in September, citing “changing customer behavior.” Starbucks has sold The Times since 2000 and other papers since 2010.
The Times said it is “disappointed,” and the Journal confirmed Starbucks is stopping print sales.
United to scrap 8,000 flights: United Airlines expects to cancel more than 8,000 flights through October because of the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max planes.
United said Friday that it is dropping its 14 Max jets from the schedule until Nov. 3 — a month longer than previously planned.
The airline has used spare planes to cover flights that it planned to fly with the Max. Still, cancellations are rising because United was counting on receiving more Max jets this year, but Boeing suspended deliveries in March.
Apple fixing bug in Walkie Talkie app: Apple said it’s fixing a security flaw affecting the Walkie Talkie app on Apple Watch.
The company said Friday it has temporarily disabled a feature that could have allowed someone to listen through another person’s iPhone without that person’s consent.
Apple said it’s not easy to exploit the bug to spy on a customer, and there’s no evidence anyone has done so.
China imports from U.S. plunge 31%: Chinese imports of U.S. goods fell 31.4% from a year earlier to $9.4 billion, while exports to the American market declined 7.8% to $39.3 billion, according to Chinese customs data.
— Associated Press