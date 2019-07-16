Though the concept feels more suited to a fancy South Beach hotel than a Wildwood water park, Morey’s has cabanas for rent at both Ocean Oasis and Raging Waters. Each cabana is named for a different island locale (St. Barts, St. Croix …) and they come with waitress service and provide a perfect spot to set up camp for the day for a full family or a couple.
6. Rent a private cabana and create your own piece of paradise at Ocean Oasis or Raging Waters.
