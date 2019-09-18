TROPICANA

8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 21; $65, $125

WHAT TO EXPECT: Known for their power ballads and delightfully catchy choruses, REO Speedwagon began their recording career in 1971, but it wasn’t until a decade later that the band really hit the big time. They had massive hits with “Keep on Loving You,” “Take it on the Run” and “Don’t Let Him Go” from 1981’s “Hi Infidelity” album and the success continued for the next several years with “Keep the Fire Burning” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.” On Saturday REO Speedwagon comes to Tropicana where they will perform all of their classics.

Speedwagon.com, Tropicana.net

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Load comments