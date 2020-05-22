Download PDF 2020 Young Leaders

Meet the 2020 Press of Atlantic City Young Leaders: More than 80 outstanding high school seniors were nominated to be a 2020 Press of Atlantic City Young Leader.

Outdoor cinema to attract movie lovers in Vineland and Hammonton: On May 13, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order permitting car gatherings for the purposes of drive-in and drive-through events.

New Jersey unemployment applicants up by 41,323: About 41,000 more New Jerseyans applied for unemployment benefits last week, the lowest number of new weekly filings since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Football, baseball flipping seasons for 2020-21 season can work: The National Federation of State High School Associations released guidelines this week for the return of high school sports from the COVID-19 pandemic. Columnist Michael McGarry offers his thoughts.

How do Murphy, Sweeney view reopening Atlantic City casinos?: The state’s top two elected officials appear to be moving at different speeds when it comes to restarting South Jersey’s largest economic engine.

Bally's Atlantic City

A sign on the Boardwalk entrance of Bally's Atlantic City informs guests that the casino, along with all others in the city, are closed indefinitely. 

