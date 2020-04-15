Winds howled and tore trees from their roots Monday across South Jersey. Workers were out Tuesday morning assessing damage and beginning to remediate some of the storm's worst effects. As the storm worked its way across the region, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, called on the governor to declare a state of emergency.
The Atlantic County COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opened to the public Tuesday in Mays Landing, the first of, at least, four scheduled dates for residents. Nearly 75 people were tested for the new coronavirus at the county-run site behind the Hamilton Mall, according to officials. The site is by appointment only for county residents who are symptomatic and have a doctor's prescription.
The state attorney general and the lawyer representing the Atlantic City Democratic Committee are in a legal battle over how the May 12 special election will be conducted. At issue is the time voters will have to make a decision and vote by mail, as well as what should happen to nearly 1,180 ballots already cast in the change of government referendum before Gov. Phil Murphy postponed the special election.
Thousands of people waiting for unemployment benefits will receive help soon, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday. Many people have been told they have to speak to a representative and cannot get through on phone lines. Murphy and the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development said they have increased call center capacity and upgraded technology.
Wildwood Catholic High School senior Sean Dougherty, 18, of Cape May Court House, says he has played baseball and soccer his whole life. Starting this fall, Dougherty will join a select group of local two-sport collegiate athletes as he plays men's soccer and baseball at Hood College, an NCAA Division III school in Frederick, Maryland.
