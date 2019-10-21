PHILADELPHIA — Neighbors hung pink and white balloons Monday morning from the front porch of a rowhouse on the 3300 block of Water Street in Kensington. They lit candles and hugged, and a giant teddy bear sat on the porch.
But evidence remained of the tragedy from the night before — when someone fired a rifle at the house, killing a 2-year-old girl inside and wounding two other people, including the girl’s mother — with bullet holes visible in the front windows, and blood still smeared on the front door.
Few of the people gathered outside were eager to talk about the events. At one point, as some of the balloons rose into the sky, a man standing across the street quietly remarked that the child must have summoned them to the heavens.
“It’s sad,” said the man, who did not give his name. “You don’t kill kids.”
The shooting marked the second time in less than 24 hours that a child was shot in Philadelphia. The 2-year-old girl, identified by police as Nicolette Rivera, was killed when bullets flew into her home. And in Hunting Park, an 11-month-old boy was shot four times when someone fired at the car he was in, driven by his stepmother.
City officials on Monday held a somber news conference lamenting the incidents and asking the public to help police bring the offenders to justice. A $30,000 reward was available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in either case, they said.
A visibly upset Mayor Jim Kenney teared up at times, calling the weekend “horrible.”
“You feel like you’re making progress in the city and then this weekend happens,” Kenney said. “You feel like you’re just losing ground.”
Acting Police Commissioner Christine M. Coulter said that such shootings cause lingering trauma for victims and even residents, who may not feel safe doing routine activities.
“It can’t help but shock and upset their sense of security,” Coulter said. “You should always feel OK in your home.”
Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said that in the killing of the 2-year-old girl, investigators believe someone fired a rifle six times at the house on Water Street around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Smith said that the motive was unclear but that the home appeared to have been targeted.
It happened about eight minutes after a shooting about a half-mile away, on the 400 block of E. Clearfield Street in Kensington, in which police found shell casings from the same type of rifle, Smith said. Police also found evidence that a handgun had been fired there.
Police think the shooter’s intended target on Water Street was not at home. Smith said the only people inside were four children, including the 2-year-old; as well as her 24-year-old mother, her grandmother, and a 33-year-old man hired to clean the carpets. The 2-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
Smith said the mother — whom he did not identify — had been “holding her daughter at the time of the shooting.” The mother and the carpet cleaner — whom police also did not identify — were struck by gunfire.
Smith said the type of shell casing found outside the house — 7.62x39 mm — is the type of bullet fired from an AK-47 or SKS rifle. Investigators had not yet found eyewitnesses to the crime, and did not have a detailed description of any suspects.
In the Hunting Park shooting, Capt. Nicholas Brown of East Detectives said, a woman was driving with her 11-month-old stepson on the 700 block of West Luzerne Street when bullets came flying through the trunk and struck the child four times —once in the head, once in the neck, and twice in the buttocks.
The stepmother did not initially realize the child was shot, Brown said, possibly because she may have been in a panic trying to drive away.
Police said she realized the injuries occurred when she got to the 4900 block of Camac Street in Logan.
Brown said one other person in the car may have been the intended target, but he did not elaborate. The shooter used a .9mm handgun, he said.
The baby was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, police said. Brown said that he was in “very, very, very critical condition,” and that if he survives, he is likely to be quadriplegic.
In addition to the reward offered by the city, the police union is offering its own $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Kenney and others urged state and federal lawmakers to take action on gun laws — such as an assault weapons ban — to try to prevent the proliferation and use of such firearms on the city’s streets.
Managing Director Brian Abernathy cited several recent instances of gun violence in the city _ including a mother fatally shooting her two young daughters and husband last week on the same day she bought a gun. “Commonsense gun laws would’ve made a difference in each of these incidents,” he said.
Kenney said: “We need some help from our ... federal and state governments in our ability to control these weapons, because they’re just flowing in here like a river.”
