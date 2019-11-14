Atlantic City residents noticing subtle changes on Atlantic Avenue: “I was amazed,” a local man said during Wednesday morning’s Boardwalk Committee meeting, after noticing a change due to the city's new zero-tolerance policy along one of its main thoroughfares.
Temperatures go from record-breaking to just plain cold Thursday: After Wednesday saw temperatures break a record low set in the 1940s, Thursday morning may start the same way. Check out Meteorologist Joe Martucci's full forecast on the Weather page.
Mazzeo, Armato lead gets bigger after more mail-ins counted: After counting most of the remaining mail-in ballots Wednesday, the Democratic incumbents increased their lead in the 2nd District Assembly race, according to the Atlantic County Board of Elections.
Which high school athletes signed National Letters of Intent today? Wednesday was the first day student-athletes in the Class of 2020 can sign their National Letter of Intent to enter college. Check out The Press' list of this year's college-bound sports stars.
Ocean City girls soccer advances to first state final: The Red Raiders advanced to the first state final in the program’s history with a victory over Hopewell Valley on Wednesday.
