After a 22-year run at Ocean City’s Music Pier, the Miss New Jersey competition has moved to Atlantic City. And it starts this week. Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, the First Preliminary Competition for the group of Garden State beauties will be held at Resorts Casino Hotel’s Superstar Theater. The Second Preliminary and Final Competitions will be held on Thursday, June 13 and Saturday June 15, respectively. This winner of Miss New Jersey will go on to compete in the Miss America Competition.
Tickets are $65, $75, $85 and $100 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. For more info, go to ResortsAC.com. Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
— Ryan Loughlin