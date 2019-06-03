011019_nws_missnj (2)

Miss New Jersey Education Foundation executive director David Holtzman and board member Mike Lopez along with Miss New Jersey 2018 Jaime Gialloreto pose in front of Resorts Casino Hotel’s Superstar Theater. The 2019 and 2020 pageant will be hosted at the casino’s venue.

 LAUREN CARROLL/Multimedia Reporter

After a 22-year run at Ocean City’s Music Pier, the Miss New Jersey competition has moved to Atlantic City. And it starts this week. Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, the First Preliminary Competition for the group of Garden State beauties will be held at Resorts Casino Hotel’s Superstar Theater. The Second Preliminary and Final Competitions will be held on Thursday, June 13 and Saturday June 15, respectively. This winner of Miss New Jersey will go on to compete in the Miss America Competition.

Tickets are $65, $75, $85 and $100 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. For more info, go to ResortsAC.com. Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

— Ryan Loughlin

