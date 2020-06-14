061520_nws_restaurants

‘We’re not experts at inside food outside,’ Tuckahoe Inn manager Matt DiNardo said. ‘We will be by Wednesday. People are excited to get back to some form of familiarity.’

Restaurants gearing up for outdoor dining: On Monday, restaurants can offer outdoor dining as part of Stage Two of New Jersey’s reopening plan from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Casino tax relief bill could stabilize industry at expense of Atlantic City, state programs: While the bill would provide temporary and permanent tax cuts to the casinos, it would also deplete funding for programs that aid seniors and disabled residents while siphoning money from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, potentially putting Atlantic City initiatives — such as a new supermarket and additional police funding — in jeopardy.

Cumberland County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19: The inmate, whose name was not released by officials, is in isolation. Officials said 10 other men in the inmate’s unit tested negative for the coronavirus.

‘Last Dance’ baseball tourney might give back what was taken away this spring: While the tournament will feature the teams and players whose 2020 seasons were canceled due to the pandemic, it would not be an official high school competition or an NJSIAA tournament.

Help us honor the Class of 2020: The Press of Atlantic City has created a special site to recognize their accomplishments. Submissions to the website are still being accepted here.

Jeff Garbutt to put extensive local crew experience to use as La Salle's new coach: Garbutt, who previously coached at Ocean City and Mainland Regional high schools, was named La Salle's head coach Monday.

Jeff Garbutt, seen in August 2016, as an assistant rowing coach at the University of Iowa, will take over the La Salle men’s and women’s teams July 1. Garbutt, 48, is an Atlantic City High School graduate who previously coached Ocean City and Maniland Regional crew teams.

