Retraining

Asia Drinkard, 22, right of Pleasantville student and Paulette Mayo, RN, left teaching a nurse aide training program at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield Tuesday Jan 1, 14, 2020. Mayo, RN teaching people skills, so that Atlantic County residents have more options for employment than just working in the casinos. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

South Jersey increases opportunities for residents to be retrained: The Atlantic City Contact Center, the One-Stop Career Center in Pleasantville and the Ideal Institute of Technology in Mays Landing and Pleasantville are some of the institutions in Atlantic County offering to broaden the skills of South Jersey residents, allowing them to find job opportunities beyond the casinos.

CRDA, Atlantic City push to clean up rooming houses: The CRDA and the city have each devised a way to deal with rooming houses that could improve the living conditions for those who live in them while simultaneously making some neighborhoods more attractive areas for development.

Bill creating 'credentialing entity' for recovery homes passes Assembly committee: The legislation is meant to ensure that people in recovery from addiction have accommodations and services that are up to a certain standard, and to create a clearer distinction between recovery homes and boarding houses.

Community turns out for LGBTQ curriculum info session at Pinelands: Representatives from Garden State Equality explained how the LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum will be incorporated into lessons across all areas for eighth graders through the rest of the year in all 12 pilot districts.

Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons need to come together to solve Sixers' woes: The Philadelphia stars are generational talents that must learn to play together on the offensive end if they wish to bring a championship to the city, writes columnist Michael McGarry.

Nominations open for The Press' Young Leaders Awards: Since 2016, The Press of Atlantic City has honored the accomplishments of South Jersey’s high school seniors who are already making contributions to their communities.

052319

The Press of Atlantic City held they're Young leaders Awards Ceremony honoring local area high school seniors who exemplify civic-minded and community-oriented accomplishments at Seaview Country Club. Galloway , NJ. May 22, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)

