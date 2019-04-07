'The community... needs innovation in the mall.'
Hamilton Mall is facing big challenges, whether it be from the explosion of online shopping or increased competition from retailers in surrounding towns. Our reporters look at why the shopping center has been struggling, and how it can rebound, with lessons drawn from other once-declining New Jersey malls. The answer, many say, is a combination of entertainment and innovation.
Drones, ATV riders, blood hounds and hundreds of volunteers took to the Mays Landing woods over the weekend to help find Kathleen Elkow, an 85-year-old woman with dementia who went for a walk 10 days ago and hasn't been seen since. "We're just trying to bring closure to the family," Elkow's daughter said of the two-day search.
A crash on the Atlantic City Expressway left three people in serious condition on Sunday. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Bird watching during breakfast is normal for two AtlantiCare doctors. Diane and Brian Timms took us to their kitchen, where a spotting scope sits next to a window for a perfect view of Atlantic City's marshes. Read about the couple's unique bird watching set-up in the latest addition of 'Happy Place.'
It was a busy weekend at the Shore. Check out photos from Ocean City's ComicCon, the dedication of the newly named Sgt. Dominick Pilla Middle School in Vineland, and the Precious Gems talent show in Middle Township.