The reward money available for information leading to Dulce’s whereabouts has increased to $35,000, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

On top of the original $20,000 in reward money, the New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association donated $10,000, and Ivan Lucero, 33, and his father, Manuel Lucero, the co-owners of Tortilleria El Paisano, a food manufacturer in the city, donated $5,000.

