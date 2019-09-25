The FBI, Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and Newfield National Bank are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of Dulce Maria Alavez.
Ten-thousand dollars of the reward money comes from Newfield National Bank, $5,000 from the Prosecutor’s Office and $5,000 from the FBI. Additional reward money may be available, per the FBI flier.
Ivan Lucero and his father, Manuel Lucero, the owners of Tortilleria El Paisano on North Pearl Street, said they also had put up $5,000 in reward money for information so that Dulce could be found.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.