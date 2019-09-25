The FBI, Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and Newfield National Bank are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of Dulce Maria Alavez.

Ten-thousand dollars of the reward money comes from Newfield National Bank, $5,000 from the Prosecutor’s Office and $5,000 from the FBI. Additional reward money may be available, per the FBI flier.

Ivan Lucero and his father, Manuel Lucero, the owners of Tortilleria El Paisano on North Pearl Street, said they also had put up $5,000 in reward money for information so that Dulce could be found.

