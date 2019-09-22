Cape May Birds

Mourning Dove at the Cape May Bird Observatory. Sept.20, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Nearly 3 billion fewer wild birds soar in the air in North America currently than when compared to 1970, a comprehensive study shows. The new study focuses on the drop in sheer numbers of birds, not extinctions. We talk with local bird enthusiasts about what they're seeing when they look up.

The reward for information leading to the rescue of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez has increased to $35,000, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Friday. Law enforcement officials have conducted as many as 70 interviews in hopes of finding the person or people who may have abducted her.

Egg Harbor Township's Board of Education votes next week on introducing new rules to comply with state guidance on transgender student access to facilities. The board brought up the policy for discussion at a meeting because the district faces a loss of funding due to noncompliance.

Atlantic City firefighters have agreed to a new four-year contract with the city and the state. They also agreed to drop two lawsuits brought by Local 198 of the firefighters union, President John Varallo said.

Buena and Mainland picked up big wins Friday. See our complete roundup of all of the high school football action.

Lower Cape May vs Pleasantville

Pleasantville vs Lower Cape May Regional in the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

