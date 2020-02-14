An updated federal indictment against R. Kelly unsealed Friday in Chicago includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser, adding to the jailed singer's mounting legal challenges across three states.
The 13-count superseding indictment doesn't add more charges against Kelly. It includes multiple counts of child pornography and isn't substantially different from the original July indictment, which also had 13 counts.
What's new in the filing is a reference to an accuser called “Minor 6.” But the indictment no longer includes any reference to a “Minor 2," meaning there are still a total of five alleged victims in the Chicago federal case.
The indictment offers few details about the new accuser.
Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg's apology for rant over Kobe: Gayle King accepted Snoop Dogg's apology, and the CBS anchor said she's sorry her interview last week added to the pain of people grieving over Kobe Bryant's death.
The rapper posted a profane, threatening video directed toward King last week following her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie. He was mad King had asked Leslie, in the wake of Bryant's death in a helicopter crash, whether a 2003 sexual abuse allegation damaged the former Los Angeles Laker's legacy.
While others shared his anger, Snoop Dogg was criticized for the ugliness of his threat. He posted another video apologizing Wednesday, saying “two wrongs don't make a right.”
DA deciding whether to investigate James Brown's '06 death: A prosecutor in Atlanta will decide whether to open a formal investigation after meeting with a woman who says she has evidence legendary singer James Brown's death was caused by another person, his spokesman said.
Brown, known as the Godfather of Soul, was 73 when he died of heart failure on Christmas day in 2006 in Atlanta, less than two days after being hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia.
A woman named Jacque Hollander contacted Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard's office to request a meeting, claiming Brown's death was caused by another person, according to the prosecutor's spokesman Chris Hopper. Howard met with Hollander on Wednesday and accepted a bin of materials she said related to Brown's death.
— Associated Press
