PHILADELPHIA – Here is something for opposing managers to think about when playing the Phillies.
Maybe it’s better to pitch to Bryce Harper than Rhys Hoskins.
Hoskins’ three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth propelled the Phillies to a 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals before 33,125 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night. The Phillies (18-13) lead the National League East.
“The way this lineup is constructed,” Hoskins said. “It becomes a pick your poison, If I don’t get the jo done there, we’ll have an All-Star hitter (catcher J.T, Realmuto) behind me as well. I just happened to be the poison they picked tonight.”
That scenario that led to Hoskins’ home run has played out a few times this season.
Harper is 3 for 34 in his last 11 games. He went 1 for 4 with a double off Nationals starter Jeremy Hellickson in the fourth Friday night.
In the sixth with a runner on first and Washington ahead 2-1, Nationals manager Dave Martinez walked to the mound and gave Hellickson the hook. The Nationals led 2-1. Hellickson had thrown just 79 pitches, striking out nine and allowing just four hits.
Left-handed reliever Dan Jennings entered the game to pitch to the left-handed Harper.
Jennings walked Harper on five pitches.
Jennings then stayed in the game to pitch to the right-handed Hoskins. Jennings threw a 1-1, 82.2 mph slider to Hoskins, who lined the pitch 398 feet into the left-field stands for a three-run home run. The Phillies never trailed again.
Thirty-four of Hoskins’ 62 career home runs have either tied the game or given the Phillies the lead.
“Hoskins hits big home runs for us,” manager Gabe Kapler said.
Three of Hoskins’ 10 home runs this season have come with Harper on base. In all three cases, Harper reached on a walk.
While Harper is batting just .234 this season, he has drawn 24 walks and has a .380 on-base percentage.
Meanwhile, few hitters in baseball have had Hoskin’s impact this season. He leads the Phillies in home runs and RBIs (28). Hoskins is batting .288 with a .415 on-base percentage and a .631 slugging percentage.
What about his penchant for hitting clutch home runs?
"I think I just happen to get in those spots more often than some other guys," he said. "My job is to drive in runs."
And as for walking Harper, Hoskins doesn’t blame opponents.
“The guy is pretty good,” Hoskins said of Harper. “I think at any moment he’s got a chance to hit one out of the ballpark.”
You can say the same for Hoskins.