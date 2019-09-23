Folsom

Rich Clute

Political party: Republican

Age: 44

Hometown: Galloway

Current job: Iron worker

Education: Absegami High School, Apprentice trade school, Atlantic County Fire Academy 1

Political message: Councilman Rich Clute is a lifelong resident of Galloway. He is a skilled professional with great knowledge of Galloway Township and its history. Rich is a member of the Ironworkers Local 399 Union.

He is a member of the Oceanville Volunteer Fire Company and has won many awards including Firefighter of the Year in 2008 and Republican of the Year in 2019.

As Deputy Mayor, Clute has provided programs and activities for residents. Rich was instrumental in the creation and success of Galloway’s food truck festivals, served on the dog park committee and worked to establish Galloway’s first cricket field.

