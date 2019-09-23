Freeholder District 4

Rich Dase

Political party: Republican

Age: 45

Hometown: Galloway

Current job: Seventh grade social studies teacher at Galloway Township Middle School

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Literature from Stockton University

Political message: I want to continue the process of diversifying the County economy to create and bring new well paying jobs to the region. The Aviation Research Technology Park, Stockton University expansion, and the new approval for a maintenance hangar at the airport are all examples of this economic development. These projects have been financed while reducing the budget and lowering taxes. I will continue to listen to residents' concerns and work for them and with them.

