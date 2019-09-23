Freeholder District 4
Rich Dase
Political party: Republican
Age: 45
Hometown: Galloway
Current job: Seventh grade social studies teacher at Galloway Township Middle School
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Literature from Stockton University
Political message: I want to continue the process of diversifying the County economy to create and bring new well paying jobs to the region. The Aviation Research Technology Park, Stockton University expansion, and the new approval for a maintenance hangar at the airport are all examples of this economic development. These projects have been financed while reducing the budget and lowering taxes. I will continue to listen to residents' concerns and work for them and with them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.