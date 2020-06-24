Richard Erick McAllister

Richard Erick McAllister

Richard “Erick” McAllister, of Ocean City, teaches English at Pleasantville High School. He must forfeit $456,806 and pay restitution of at least $3.4 million for his role in the scheme, according to his plea agreement.

