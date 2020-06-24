Richard Zappala

ZAPPALA

Richard Zappala, of Northfield, a pharmaceutical sales representative, admitted to fraud totaling $4.3 million, which he must pay back. According to court documents, Zappala acted as a recruiter in the scheme, getting individuals to obtain expensive and medically unnecessary compounded medications from an out-of-state pharmacy from January 2015 through April 2016.

