At the Shore editor Pamela Dollak takes a ride on the merry-go-round on Mariners Landing Pier. 

The carousel on Mariner’s Pier is as pretty and nostalgia inducing as you would hope with genteel scenes of Venice, Italy, throughout. But for those who have not taken a spin on one of these babies in a few years be forewarned — it spins faster than you remember. Hit it up before dinner or pay the consequences.

