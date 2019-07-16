Moreys 50 Things

At the Shore editor Pamela Dollak takes a ride on the Great White rollercoaster on Adventure Pier. Morey’s Piers in Wildwood celebrates their 50th anniversary this season and At the Shore takes a look at 50 things to do at the piers this summer. Thursday July 11, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Although built in the mid-90s, The Great White shares the great tradition of wooden coasters from decades gone by, which always had the feel that they would break into splinters at any moment. This adds to the fun as does the fact that this particular coaster sits on the edge of the ocean, which brings a whole other level of fear into the mix. Sure Morey’s has roller coasters that go upside and twirl all around. But really, nothing beats this classic wooden roller coaster. Nothing.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments