Morey's Park

Kathy Disbrow and Pamela Dollak of AC Weekly and At The Shore made incredible faces while riding a ride at Morey’s Park. July 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

The Great Nor’Easter on Morey’s Surfside Pier was recently upgraded with a new paint job and improved tracks to provide a smoother ride. Speaking as someone who has been on this suspended, twisting and turning, upside-down loop-de-loop with a 95-foot drop, before AND after the new tracks, you can definitely tell the difference. In fact, just to prove how smooth the ride is, Morey’s got a group of grandmothers to go for a ride during its grand re-opening. It’s fast, sleek and if you’re someone who craves an adrenaline rush, this ride’s for you.

