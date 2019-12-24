Another year brought more commuter anger at New Jersey Transit over continued problems with train delays and cancellations, after the state-run transit system barely beat a Dec. 31 deadline to get a two-year extension on installing a federally mandated braking system.

Murphy, who has called reforming NJ Transit one of his central priorities, dedicated more money to address problems including an engineer shortage and aging infrastructure, but difficulties persisted. Data released in the fall showed delays and cancellations had eased from 2018 but still numbered in the hundreds each month.

On a brighter note, a project to build a new bridge over the Hackensack River, a regular chokepoint for trains throughout the Northeast, appeared closer to being approved for key federal funds. But an associated project to build a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River was still at an impasse with the Trump administration, despite shaving nearly $1.5 billion off the project's cost.

