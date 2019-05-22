Age: 17
High school: Holy Spirit
Hometown: Absecon
Parents: Heidi and Chris Hackett
Community/School activities: Worked as a volunteer at South Jersey Field of Dreams. Gave swimming lessons to children with disabilities at Ocean City Aquatic Center. Helped assemble bags of hygiene products that are sent to an orphanage in Guatemala. Collected, cleaned and shipped shoes to Guatemala. Rowed at Holy Spirit. Works with members of her church, Absecon United Methodist, to feed Atlantic City homeless.
Post-high school plans: Will attend Temple University on a crew scholarship.
Career goals: She plans to study nursing at Temple, with the goal of becoming a psychiatric nurse.
Riley knows first-hand the value of helping people. Her 20-year-old brother, Jacob, has cerebral palsy. Jacob plays baseball in the South Jersey Field of Dreams. Hackett has volunteered at the program. She’s even dressed up as Goodwin the Gopher, the Field of Dreams’ mascot. A standout athlete, Hackett swam for Holy Spirit and the Egg Harbor Township Seahawks club team. She gave up swimming to concentrate on crew and will attend Temple University on a rowing scholarship. She repelled 175 feet down the side of the Sheraton Hotel in Atlantic City to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic and Cape May counties.
What have you learned from rowing that applies to every-day life?
I love crew. One of the biggest things I learned is time management. Being an athlete and going to school, you need to balance those two things. I also learn from the team aspect of it. It’s not just you and yourself. It’s you and three other girls, or you and seven other girls. It’s friends that you’ll have the rest of your life because you’re all bonding over this one thing.
What has the South Jersey Field of Dreams meant to you, your brother and your family?
I grew up at the field, seeing the impact it had on other people and other kids. I wanted to be a part of that impact. I want to make some kid’s day or some parent’s day. If it’s something as small as running around the bases with their kids, I’ll be there.
Why do you make time to be involved in helping others?
My parents would do anything for me. Some of the charities help kids who can’t even afford a pair of shoes. I want to help someone experience what I’ve experienced growing up. I feel like every kid should have a pair of shoes. Every kid should be able to learn, have food and have a house. How is it OK for me to have all these things when I know there’s other people out there who don’t have half the things I have? Why be selfish when you can help?
— Michael McGarry