TROPICANA
8:30 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 13; $52, $62, $77, $127
WHAT TO EXPECT: Bone-crushing mixed martial arts returns to Tropicana Atlantic City on Friday with Ring of Combat 69. A breeding ground for the UFC, all ROC titles have been vacated due to the active champions all moving up to the big time. Fans who attend this event will get a chance to see the next generation of superstars. The main event of the evening features Joseph Pyfer and Matthew Foster competing for the 185-pound championship. The main card also includes a 145-pound matchup between Tim Dooling and Nick Rodriguez, a 170-pound bout between Lirim Rufati and Troy Green and a 145-pound match between Dennis Buzukja and Jayro Martinez.
