High school teams return to the field as Phase 1 of NJSIAA summer workout plan starts: Phase 1 is the first of four phases the NJSIAA designed to guide the activities of high school teams during the summer as they attempt to prepare for the fall amid the pandemic.
Cape May expands hours for open containers of alcohol in public: According to City Manager Jerry Inderwies, the move is aimed at streamlining enforcement.
Pool-play schedule announced for Last Dance Tournament: The coronavirus pandemic canceled the high school baseball season, but New Jersey players will return to the diamond on Tuesday. The tournament features 222 teams from around the state.
Water patrols see increase in water rescues over weekend due to rip currents: The long weekend of rescues included two deaths and one swimmer who was still missing Monday night.
Start-up charter airline signs deal with Atlantic City airport: Global Crossing Airlines (GlobalX) is a newly formed charter airline seeking Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation certification.
