Despite being located inside a casino, RiRa at The Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City offers a remarkably authentic Irish experience. This year they will feature a special St. Patrick’s Day menu which includes a mix of traditional dishes from Ireland as well as some more familiar American classics like wings and a jumbo pretzel. Irish dishes include sausages and mash, a beef and Guinness stew, cottage pie, an all-day Irish breakfast, a lager-battered fish and chips and emigrant’s corned beef – a St. Paddy’s Day favorite served with braised cabbage, mashed potatoes and an Irish parsley sauce. RiRa at Tropicana Atlantic City is located at 2831 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to RiRa.com for more info.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

