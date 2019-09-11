Ocean City vs Lower Cape May football game

Lower Cape May Regional’s Connor Eckel breaks free from Ocean City during the first half of Friday’s game in Cape May. of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Riverside (0-0) at Lower Cape May (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Lower Cape May opened with a 35-0 loss to Ocean City. Lower features junior quarterback Connor Eckel. Riverside finished 3-8 and lost to Lower 54-38 last season.

