Quarterback Ernie Troiano will look to his twin brother Dominick at receiver.

Riverside (0-2) at Wildwood (0-2)

6 p.m. Friday

Wildwood makes its home debut. The Warriors come off a 46-0 loss at Clayton. Riverside opened with a 29-12 loss to Lower Cape May an then fell to Haddon Township 35-0.

