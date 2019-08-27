Egg Harbor Township is getting $2.9 million worth of improvements to their roads through the end of the year, half of which funded by grants.
Blackman Road from Poplar Avenue to Ocean Heights Avenue will be paved through a $290,000 New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund grant.
The work, by Landberg Construction of Dorothy in Weymouth Township, is expected to be completed by the end of August. This is the second phase of work on that portion of the road; the first phase was completed through a $300,000 grant received last year.
The township is working with the county to install a traffic light at the Blackman Road and Ocean Heights Avenue intersection. The township is sending the project out to bid for their share of the cost, about $500,000, and work is expected to start in late September or early October. Utility poles have already been relocated at the intersection, and the county will be repaving Ocean Heights Avenue from the intersection west to the parkway overpasses.
Roadways will be resurfaced in the Offshore Commercial park through a $675,000 Local Freight Impact Grant from the state Department of Transportation.
The bid was awarded to A.E. Stone of Egg Harbor Township and work is anticipated to be completed by the end of September.
The $1 million contract for annual road improvements in the township was awarded to South State Inc., of Bridgeton. The following streets are included:
- Atlas Lane Road-Sycamore Avenue to Cates Road
- Birch Avenue-Sycamore Avenue to English Creek Avenue
- Dogwood Avenue-Pine Avenue to Winnepeg Avenue
- Locust Avenue-Sycamore Avenue to English Creek Avenue
- Sycamore Avenue-Birch Avenue to Locust Avenue
- Sycamore Avenue-Atlas Lane Road to West Jersey Avenue
The township also received a federal grant to put center line rumble strips on 35 miles of township roads. Bids open Sept. 17, with work expected to begin Oct. 14 and completed by mid-December.