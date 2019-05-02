Owner: Speedway Stable
Auction price: $525,000 at 2017 Keeneland September Yearling Sale
Earnings to date: $706,200
Best performance: Santa Anita Derby (Grade 1), win
About Speedway Stable: Owned by Peter Fluor and K.C. Weiner. Part of the family that established the multifaceted contractor Fluor Corporation in California in 1912, Peter Fluor sits on the firm’s board of directors, but he also staked his own path in the Texas oil industry, joining Texas Crude Energy in 1972 and becoming its president and CEO from 1980 to 2001. His company title changed to chairman and CEO since. The son of a successful geologist from Midland, Texas, K.C. Weiner eschewed law school to work with his father and one of his partners, Peter Fluor. Fluor and Weiner helped Texas Crude explore the Eagle Ford Shale discovery in the late 2000s. That success help Weiner and Fluor also revive another interest their fathers shared: horse racing.