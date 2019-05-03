Need to know: Baffert was touting him as a Derby contender last summer … before Roadster had even run a race. After an impressive debut, he finished third behind Game Winner in his next race. A breathing issue was discovered after that race, leading to throat surgery and a six-month layoff. Roadster returned in an allowance race and then beat Game Winner with a big move in the Santa Anita Derby stretch. Can he handle the crowd? Roadster broke his maiden in a 10-horse field, but his three races since have come against fields of five or six. Florent Geroux will be aboard after Mike Smith was the jockey for Roadster’s first four races, which all came in California.
A good bet? He’s improved with every race, and he could be a star, but maybe this is too much to ask? He still has questions to answer.