Rob Thomas

PROVIDED

Rob Thomas

BORGATA

7 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 27; $73.50, $83.50, $93.50, $103.50

WHAT TO EXPECT: Rob Thomas attained stardom as the lead singer for the post grunge rock group Matchbox 20, amassing a sizeable mainstream audience, selling millions of albums and scoring numerous hit singles. He’s also managed to maintain a successful solo career and is currently touring in support of his new album “Chip Tooth Smile.” The singer returns to Atlantic City to perform both his Matchbox 20 hits and solo songs. Recent set lists have included “If You’re Gone,” “3 A.M.,” “Unwell,” “Smooth,” “One Less Day (Dying Young),” “Lonely No More” and “This is How a Heart Breaks.”

