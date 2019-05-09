Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp. baseball (copy)

Robbie Petracci went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored as Egg Harbor Township beat Bridgeton 15-0.

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

