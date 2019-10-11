Political party: NO
Age: 55
Hometown: Wildwood
Current job: Business
Education: Not listed
Political message: I, Robert "Bobby Dee" Dilks, have lived in Wildwood for more than 25 years and have had a successful career in the restaurant and entertainment business. I understand the challenges businesses face in Wildwood and am committed to making municipal government responsive to the needs of local businesses and employers for the benefit of residents. I am running for office because it is clear nothing has been done by the current commissioners over the last eight years to improve the city. I am running with Tim Blute and Michele Lopez for A Better Wildwood.
