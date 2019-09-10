Robert Boselli, a 23-year-old catcher was released by the Cincinnati Reds organization after hitting .217 in 13 games for two teams.
He hit. 182 (6 for 33) with one home run in nine games for the Greeneville (Tenn.) Reds in the rookie Appalachian League. In four games for the Billings Mustangs in the rookie Pioneer League, he hit .308 (4 for 13) with one home run.
The Reds drafted Boselli out of St. John’s in the 37th round in 2018.
