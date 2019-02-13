Born: July 27, 1945
Ordained: 1971
Status: Left Diocese in 1978 – current whereabouts unknown
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Vineland; St. Maria Goretti, Runnemede; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold.
