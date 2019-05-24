St. Augustine Gloucester Catholic baseball

St. Augustine Prep’s Robert Ready hits a sacrifice ground out that will score a teammate in the second inning against Gloucester Catholic at Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, Sunday, April 28, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Robert Ready had an RBI double in St. Augustine's 5-4 win over St. John Vianney in the South Jersey Non-Public A Quarterfinals on Friday.

