On March 6th, 2020, State Wrestling semi-finals are held at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. Robert Woodcock of Southern Regional (black) squares off with with Dante Stefanelli of Delbarton (green) in the 160lb category.

160 POUNDS

The senior finished third at states. It was the first time in his career that he placed at the state tournament. Woodcock, who captured the District 29 and Region 8 title as a junior and senior, will continue his wrestling career at the Air Force Academy. He finished 33-2.

