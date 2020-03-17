160 POUNDS
The senior finished third at states. It was the first time in his career that he placed at the state tournament. Woodcock, who captured the District 29 and Region 8 title as a junior and senior, will continue his wrestling career at the Air Force Academy. He finished 33-2.
