Many folks regularly head to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in order to watch great bands perform live, but now anyone can get on stage and belt out a tune, as Sunday nights will feature live Rock 'n' Roll karaoke at Hard Rock Cafe from 9 p.m. to midnight throughout the summer.
Arlene's World Famous Live R&R Karaoke Band will provide the live music. Formed by guitarist Paul McGilloway and drummer Mark Marone, the band rose from the legendary New York City venue Arlene's Grocery and has performed thousands of live karaoke shows since their inception in 2004. In fact, they are the longest running weekly live karaoke show in the world.
This summer, they will bring their show to Atlantic City, so everyone can have the chance to play "rock star" for a night.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. for more info go to HardRockHotelAtlantic City.com