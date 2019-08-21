BORGATA
9 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 24; $45, $55
WHAT TO EXPECT: As the summer of 2019 starts to sail away, there’s no better time to soak up the laid-back vibes of yacht rock than at “Rock the Yacht” at Borgata on Saturday. The show features a killer lineup of soft rock legends from the late 1970s and ‘80s including John Ford Coley, Peter Beckett, Walter Egan, Ambrosia and Eliot Lurie of Looking Glass. Concertgoers will sing along to old favorites such as “Baby Come Back,” “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl),” “Magnet and Steel” and “Love is the Answer.”