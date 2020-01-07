Coach Paul Rodio got career win No. 100 as the St. Joseph High School boys basketball team beat Buena Regional 91-24
Arnaldo Rodriguez led St. Joe with 23, while Daniel Skillings and Marcus Pierce contributed 15 and 14, respectively. St. Joe is 4-1, while Buena is 1-5.
BR – Norton 11, McRae 2, Walker 2, Reynolds 4
SJ – Skillings 15, Delva 3, Stafford 11, Miravich 2, Prevard 9, Rodriguez 23, Theophile 8, Byers 6, Pierce 14
