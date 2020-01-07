St. Joseph boys basketball practice

St. Joe coach Paul Rodio Jr. coaching his team during practice at St. Joseph Elementary School Gym Wednesday, Feb 4, 2015. This is for a feature on Paul Rod\io Jr. and his father, St. Augustine boys coach Paul Rodio.

Coach Paul Rodio got career win No. 100 as the St. Joseph High School boys basketball team beat Buena Regional 91-24

Arnaldo Rodriguez led St. Joe with 23, while Daniel Skillings and Marcus Pierce contributed 15 and 14, respectively. St. Joe is 4-1, while Buena is 1-5.

BR – Norton 11, McRae 2, Walker 2, Reynolds 4

SJ – Skillings 15, Delva 3, Stafford 11, Miravich 2, Prevard 9, Rodriguez 23, Theophile 8, Byers 6, Pierce 14

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments