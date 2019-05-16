The Rolling Stones are ready to get back on the road after postponing their North American tour because Mick Jagger needed medical treatment.
The rockers announced Thursday the No Filter tour will kick off in Chicago with two shows June 21 and 25. All the cities previously postponed are locked in and there’s a new date in New Orleans. Tickets sold for the original dates will be honored, but those who can’t attend can get refunds by accessing their Ticketmaster accounts.
The No Filter Tour was slated to start April 20 in Miami. However, doctors told the 75-year-old Jagger in late March he couldn’t go on tour.
Barbie joins prestigious fashion ranks: Gloria Steinem, Cecile Richards, Michelle Obama. Barbie?
The Council of Fashion Designers of America will follow up those prestigious honorees of its Board of Directors’ Tribute Award with the ever-evolving doll. The council said in a statement Thursday the idea is to celebrate Barbie as a fashion icon, coinciding with her 60th anniversary. The council’s president, Steve Kolb, says Barbie has had a “wide influence on American fashion and culture.” A human, presumably, will pick up the award at a June 3 ceremony.
Women at front of CW’s fall TV schedule: Female power rules in the CW’s new fall TV series, with heroes including teenage detective Nancy Drew and Batwoman.
In “Nancy Drew,” Kennedy McMann plays the sleuth whose life has been derailed by her mother’s death. “Batwoman” stars Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, who may be crime-ridden Gotham City’s best hope with Batman gone from the scene. A CW newcomer for midseason is “Katy Keene,” a spinoff from the CW’s “Riverdale” series drawn from the Archie comic book universe.
Shakira, Vives cleared of plagiarism: A Spanish court has cleared Colombian singers Shakira and Carlos Vives of a plagiarism claim after rejecting a lawsuit brought against them by a Cuban-born singer and producer.
Livan Rafael Castellanos accused Shakira and Vives of plagiarizing his 1997 song “Yo te quiero tanto” in their award-winning hit “La Bicicleta.”
