Oct. 22
It's hard to argue that no one worked harder than Roman Reigns to be the top superstar in the company. Reigns won the Universal Championship off Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, ending The Beast's hostage situation with the title.
But then it all came crashing down when Reigns opened Raw on Oct. 22. He started off with an apology and told us about how he promised to be a work horse and a fighting champion. But then, he said: "That was all lies. It's a lie, because the reality is, my name is Joe and I've been living with leukemia for 11 years. And unfortunately it's back."
Those words hit the crowd live in the arena, and it hit us at home. Every week, we looked forward to loudly voicing our love or hatred toward WWE's golden boy. But that was erased with a real announcement that Reigns' health was in jeopardy. He relinquished the Universal Championship that night.
With overwhelming sadness of a departure will certainly come overwhelming joy when Reigns returns. We know, because a similar feeling was the moment of the year…